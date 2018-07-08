TT
Oct 2, 2020
This course makes learner understand how Python language applying to business environment. And, the course is good for beginner who is 0 knowledge about Pyhton.
Jun 22, 2018
程式語言麻瓜者也可以聽得懂的課程！老師講課清楚有條理，作業有難度，但可以活化思考邏輯，作業內容都跟商業行為相關，可以了解到怎麼使用python在這些情況下，雖然距離完成一個真的可以在商業上運用的程式還很遙遠，但起碼是個開始，知道怎麼跟電腦溝通，思考怎麼做跟實際做看看。推薦給對於程式及管理有興趣的人！
Jul 7, 2018
The course is useful. I enjoyed solving the practice quizzes, though it took a long time trying and debugging.
Mar 3, 2019
老师很清晰地解释了资讯管理科学的发展历程，以及其在商管程式中的应用。这是一个非常偏商务应用的课程，适合需要python解决商业分析问题的人。针对每一个具体应用案例，老师都会先解释清楚问题背景，对于NP难问题，会引导大家先理清解题逻辑，再搭建代码。这样的方式让我认定自己是可以跑出正确答案的，没有像以往学习编程一样半途而废。谢谢老师。
Sep 23, 2018
這門課設計非常好
第一：教授教學方式清晰清楚，幾乎每一個程式碼都會親自示範與解說
第二：課程編排循序漸近，有邏輯和系統，不會造成初學者困擾
第三：作業有難度，不過總是和當週所教主題有關，上課內容如果都理解後便可運用至作業中，不會有作業和講授內容差異過大的問題
Nov 11, 2018
我是學法律跟會計的，覺得從課程中受益良多，最後一題題目蠻有趣的，寫了大概54列才解出來，但本觀念。
Aug 5, 2018
Dec 14, 2019
A fantastic resource for python beginner learner. I will recommend to all entries level people who wanna learn python.
May 7, 2018
It is very helpful for the people who is the first time used python!! Very nice and detailed explained.
Sep 2, 2020
授課講師以非常生動且幽默的口吻講解專業的知識，並隨堂舉了一些生活化的例證，使得我能輕易的上手。此外，講述Python的語法的同時，也和演算法相結合，並佐以實際的生活問題，讓學習的受用無窮!!
May 21, 2020
課程非常有深度，除了python的運用外，也講了很多關於程式設計的基礎與資管的概念。尤其是第五章的貪婪演算法，讓我重新認知了演算法是什麼概念。另外，作業與測驗的難易度與深度也非常足夠。
Nov 11, 2021
講課非常好測試題有一定挑戰，但難度恰到好處。 除了日本語以外，我上了英語的，而這次是第一次上漢語的python課程。 果然是兼聽則明，收穫良多。謝謝孔老師！（來自日本）
Aug 2, 2021
It is good course to study and learn python programs. Maybe it is a little difficulty for me to finish the homework in 30minutes, but I really like to introduce this course to the first learning program person. This course would help you to deeply understand the python and encourage you to try different ways to solve problems. Finally, I should appreciate Dr. Kung for teaching detail and complete course.
Jun 13, 2021
The course literally fits for everyone, really a good start for people not in computing majors. I didn't really have any programming experience before this (my short C++ course in college 20 yrs ago doesn't count as I didn't really have a chance to write a code). So, it was a real struggle to get through the exams. I am glad that I finally did it.
Oct 27, 2019
The lecture is clear and comprehesive.
The only thing, which is a little annoying is that the lecture is mixed with Chinese and English words.
It's really uncomfortable to hear someone talking like this.
Jan 7, 2022
this course is very comprehensive and easy to learn. and the quiz is challenging for me but it also made me more familiar with utilizing python language. I recommend this course to others!!
Jul 1, 2021
第一次使用線上網站學習,上課前去查風評都說台大這堂課loading較大,但如果是以網課則好負擔,教授上得很好,淺顯易懂且詳細,很推薦無程式背景者修習,曾有學習過但已忘之有背景者我認為也不必擔心挑戰性,後幾週作業題目都算有挑戰性,也感謝教授有新錄製相關教程
Feb 25, 2021
很感謝老師清晰且精闢的解說！我過去沒有任何程式語言的背景，但因為老師每一個環節都講述地非常簡單易懂，現在不但有基本的程式語言認識，也能夠順利編寫、廣泛應用Python，並且感受到寫程式的有趣。打算繼續進修老師在coursera上的Python進階課程！
Feb 20, 2020
老師講解清楚，課程的節奏也不會過快，讓學生可以一面聽老師講解，一面操作。作業的難度也有循序漸進，如果真的想不到解法，也可以透過同學在論壇上的分享得到靈感，尤其喜歡第五週的作業，很有趣的題目。上完這五堂課對如何實作最佳化演算法有了進一步的了解！
Feb 26, 2022
Really appreciate for the course, it is very helpful and kind for the people who want to start their programming.
Jun 3, 2021
homework takes lots of time. Do not trust coursera average time "30 min"! But learned a lot :) Enjoy the course!
Jul 28, 2021
The homework and test are a bit challenging but definetly can learn a lot. Great course for program beginers.