LS
Oct 27, 2020
Highly enlightened from this course understanding the 3 categories of credibility and apply it in practical life to 'persuade' people to realise goals for positive impact purpose.
KK
Apr 25, 2020
This is the best course to learn about writing portion and to enhance your\n\nknowledge. Writing portion is important in our life and you can learn with the help of good Teacher.
By Leung K W S•
Oct 28, 2020
By Kapil•
Apr 25, 2020
This is the best course to learn about writing portion and to enhance your
knowledge. Writing portion is important in our life and you can learn with the help of good Teacher.
By Mas I P A•
Apr 4, 2019
It's a very nice chance for having this course. I hope National university of Singapore will provide more courses then.
By Rakesh V•
Jun 15, 2020
Excellent coverage of topic. Easy explanation of the subject with simple example which are relatable to most.
By Karla F•
Apr 12, 2018
Excellent content and support materials. I have learned a lot about communications and persuasion!
By Wakilat A•
Aug 24, 2020
I learnt a lot in this course all thanks to God and the wonderful facilitator/lecturer. I would definitely work on improving my communication in terms of credibility and persuasion. I love the course and I am really impressed, particularly with the peer grade assessment as I was able to learn from others. There are really amazing and brilliant individuals in the world despite the cultural differences!. Thank you University of Singapore, thank you Coursera.
By Jaspinder S•
Apr 25, 2020
It is one of the best courses on Coursera. I really enjoyed learning. The language and content are really persuaded. Each and every video lecture is informative. The best part is that is has practical applicability in our life.It is very precise and effective. Thank you sir for offering this course.
By Paul S•
Sep 20, 2020
I enjoyed this course, absolutely amazing!!!! I have learned a lot which I know will contributed greatly with my communication, The instructor was very good. Congratulations to you. I can't recall the last time I was so enthusiastic about take a course that is not related to my field of interest.
By Stefan R•
Jul 10, 2020
the course is well-crafted and designed, the lecturer is competent and the contents are highly applicable to every-day conversations - in writing as well as in spoken communication. So far, I like this course best out of this entire specialization series.
By Genevieve S M•
Oct 18, 2020
This was a very interesting course. I learn a lot about persuasive writing and communication. I feel confident that I can write myself a cover letter, as well as a biography.
By Eid R•
Aug 31, 2020
Knowledgeable instructor, and lots of useful examples. This course will help you identify WHAT to write to be seen as credible and persuasive. Highly recommended!
By Snizhanna B•
Aug 4, 2020
Thank you for this course! The information was very clear and interesting! The assignments were also very creative. So proud to become a part of this course
By GALINA P•
Jul 25, 2020
EXCELLENT COURSE! WELL STRUCTURED AND DELIVERED. I LEARNED AN IMPORTANT INFORMATION TOUGHT IN THIS COURSE.
By Liu C•
May 26, 2020
Thank you Derrick for this interesting course! I enjoyed and appreciate it and wish you all the best.
By Rajasekar R R•
Sep 15, 2020
Very useful to delvelop your leadership skills by persuasive communication to your subordinates
By Muhammad I•
Apr 4, 2017
I like the lecture in this course. He use tone, gesture, mimic, etc. So I don't sleepy
By Emmanuel C•
Jun 15, 2020
Very useful information that can be easily applied in a professional setting.
By Siabo S•
Sep 15, 2020
Excellent plus the examples where so easy to understand and connect to.
By Hero Y•
Aug 24, 2020
This course has really helped to improve my communication skills.
By Keifala L•
Jul 27, 2020
exceptional course and very educative
By Katyayani K•
Aug 19, 2020
Very informative and useful course.
By MBITHE J•
Nov 13, 2020
Learned so much from this course.
By Dipti I•
Jun 10, 2016
Clear and concise information
By Quek C F•
Jun 29, 2021
Excellent course . I did learn a lot from this communication course. NUS has a structure way of teaching and it is easy to understand .
By Hernan D A C•
May 13, 2021
It helped me to polish my communication skills, which are key to open doors in all levels. Thank you teachers !