Learner Reviews & Feedback for Qualitative Data Analysis with MAXQDA Software by Emory University

4.6
stars
22 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

This course will introduce you to MAXQDA software for easier data analysis during the qualitative research process. You'll explore how to do memos, variables, segmentation, coding, and data reduction techniques all in this course!...

Top reviews

JL

Jan 7, 2021

Thanks to the professor, she explained things very well! It also helps that it shows how MAXQDA is used, though it could appear a bit fast.

BG

Apr 14, 2022

This is the first and the best course to learn about MAXQDA. I strongly recommned you to join.

By Alejandra R L

Dec 2, 2020

Teórico-práctico en su justa medida. Lo recomiendo ampliamente, te permite entender la lógica teórica detrás de un software de análisis cualitativo y a la vez adquirir las herramientas necesarias para utilizarlo en tus propios proyectos. Las explicaciones de la profesora muy claras y el material de lectura bastante digerible. Aunque el libro base para complementar el manejo del software no es de acceso libre como lo señala el curso, pero lo puedes bajar del software cuando descargas la versión de prueba que te da el curso.

By John P D

Jan 30, 2021

The Qualitative Data Analysis with MAXQDA Software is the most useful course , which helped reinforced researchers capability and strengthen their ability in Data analysis capability. However, the Instructor explained the course widely and with clear tone and expression.

Cheers,

John Paco Dradria

By James L

Jan 8, 2021

By Angel M

Dec 28, 2020

A freat course as introduction for new MAXQDA users and good tips for qualitative research

By Sheng-Ta T

Sep 29, 2020

I learned basic operation of MAXQDA in this course.

By GUSTAVO S F

Nov 2, 2020

Nice Course, but i feel that it was very basic

By Bakil G

Apr 15, 2022

Placeholder