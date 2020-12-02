JL
Jan 7, 2021
Thanks to the professor, she explained things very well! It also helps that it shows how MAXQDA is used, though it could appear a bit fast.
BG
Apr 14, 2022
This is the first and the best course to learn about MAXQDA. I strongly recommned you to join.
By Alejandra R L•
Dec 2, 2020
Teórico-práctico en su justa medida. Lo recomiendo ampliamente, te permite entender la lógica teórica detrás de un software de análisis cualitativo y a la vez adquirir las herramientas necesarias para utilizarlo en tus propios proyectos. Las explicaciones de la profesora muy claras y el material de lectura bastante digerible. Aunque el libro base para complementar el manejo del software no es de acceso libre como lo señala el curso, pero lo puedes bajar del software cuando descargas la versión de prueba que te da el curso.
By John P D•
Jan 30, 2021
The Qualitative Data Analysis with MAXQDA Software is the most useful course , which helped reinforced researchers capability and strengthen their ability in Data analysis capability. However, the Instructor explained the course widely and with clear tone and expression.
Cheers,
John Paco Dradria
By Angel M•
Dec 28, 2020
A freat course as introduction for new MAXQDA users and good tips for qualitative research
By Sheng-Ta T•
Sep 29, 2020
I learned basic operation of MAXQDA in this course.
By GUSTAVO S F•
Nov 2, 2020
Nice Course, but i feel that it was very basic
