This course will introduce you to MAXQDA software for easier data analysis during the qualitative research process. You'll explore how to do memos, variables, segmentation, coding, and data reduction techniques all in this course!
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Qualitative Data Analysis
In this first week, we''l introduce the four main tools and four processes of data analysis. We'll take a look at the difference between segments, codes, memos, and variables as well as how these tools are used when reviewing primary data.
Memos
Segmentation & Variables
Coding
This is the first and the best course to learn about MAXQDA. I strongly recommned you to join.
Thanks to the professor, she explained things very well! It also helps that it shows how MAXQDA is used, though it could appear a bit fast.
I learned basic operation of MAXQDA in this course.
About the Qualitative Research Design and Methods for Public Health Specialization
This specialization will enable public health professionals and researchers to design effective qualitative studies addressing a range of public health issues, select and implement appropriate qualitative methods to meet their study's objectives, and generate and analyze qualitative data.
