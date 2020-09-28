About this Course

8,894 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Qualitative Research Design and Methods for Public Health Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Qualitative Research Design and Methods for Public Health Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Qualitative Data Analysis

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Memos

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Segmentation & Variables

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Coding

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 49 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM QUALITATIVE DATA ANALYSIS WITH MAXQDA SOFTWARE

View all reviews

About the Qualitative Research Design and Methods for Public Health Specialization

Qualitative Research Design and Methods for Public Health

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder