Learner Reviews & Feedback for Reshaping Consumer Search by Queen Mary University of London
About the Course
In this course, you will focus on reshaping digital consumer search. In particular, you will gain an understanding of digital marketing strategy planning and development.
By the end of this course, you will have developed your understanding of key topics such as; the
importance of a digital marketing strategy, the effects of digital disruptors, SWOT analysis in digital marketing, segmentation, targeting and positioning as well as the role of the marketing mix in digital marketing strategy.
Throughout the course, you will be prompted to consider how the topics relate to a company or brand of your choosing. You will be asked to analyse how successfully the company has implemented these topics and identify areas that can be improved.
You will have the opportunity to apply your knowledge by creating your own digital marketing strategy plan in the end-of-course assignment.
Completing this course will count towards your learning in the Digital Consumer Search and Marketing Specialization....