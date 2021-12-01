Learner Reviews & Feedback for Responding, Revising and Assessing Student Writings by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
When writers write, readers respond. Responding to student writing gives teachers one of the most meaningful avenues to help students learn and grow. In this module, learners will identify best practices in effectively responding to student writing. You will also define revision, identify how revision differs from editing, and examine strategies for teaching students how to engage in effective revision. Finally, because writing can also be used for testing, and because all students learn in increments over time, learners will identify a number of strategies for evaluating and assessing student writing, both for individual writings and a student writer’s progress over a period of time. Learners will also consider ways to involve students in both the responding and assessment processes. At the conclusion of this course, learners will have a toolbox full of strategies and practices for these three significant components of any writing class: responding to, revising and assessing student writing....
By KALYANI G
Dec 1, 2021
Assignment submissions do not get reviewed on time; nor are there enough assignments (even two, actually!) available for peer review. Corse completion takes longer than it ought to. Not very satisfied with a course for the first time since I began to use Coursera.