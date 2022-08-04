Learner Reviews & Feedback for SAP Design, Pitch & Re-design by SAP
About the Course
SAP Design, Pitch and Re-Design is the fourth course in the SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate program. The course dives into the SAP Implementation lifecycle so you can immerse yourself in the key phases, including design, pitch, and re-design.
You’ll work with SAP Activate methodology and look at how to identify business requirements to determine system and data requirements. You’ll learn how to interrogate the gaps between SAP technical capabilities within Business Technology Platform and the customer’s existing environment. You’ll explore how popular tools such as JAVA, Python, Golang, and R are used to develop a technical design. You’ll then consider technical design with respect to cloud models, architecture, systems, infrastructure, and data. Plus, you’ll delve into the world of APIs, 3rd party tool integrations such as CRM or ERP, security, storage, environment settings, and migration.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
Explain what a technology consultant does in the Design, Pitch and Re-Design phases of the SAP Implementation lifecycle.
Explain how to review a solution proposal and business requirements to determine SAP application technical requirements for customers.
Describe how to interrogate gaps between SAP technical capabilities and the customer’s existing environment.
Explain how to design an SAP technical solution that fulfills the business requirements documented in the customer interview, analysis, and communication phases.
Develop a Technical Design Outline in accordance with provided parameters....