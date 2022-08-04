Learner Reviews & Feedback for SAS® Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS® Viya® by SAS
About the Course
Welcome to the SAS Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS Viya course. SAS Viya is an AI, analytic and data management platform running on a scalable, distributed, cloud-native architecture. In this course you will learn how to modify existing Base SAS programs to execute in SAS Viya. The programs you create will leverage the power of SAS Cloud Analytic Services (CAS) to access, manage, and analyze in-memory tables.
This is an advanced course, intended for learners with SAS programming experience. To be successful, you should be able to access data via SAS libraries, read and prepare data with the DATA step, query data using PROC SQL, and summarize data with the MEANS and FREQ procedures. This foundational knowledge can be acquired in the Coursera SAS Programmer specialization.
By the end of the course, you will be able to:
- Load data into SAS Cloud Analytic Services
- Modify DATA step and SQL procedure code to execute in CAS
- Use CAS-enabled procedures
- Write CASL code to execute CAS actions...