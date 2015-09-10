By Banly T C W•
Sep 10, 2015
Great course but should have time to study because it requires intensive study for beginner or non science stream students. Anyway, thank you all lecturers in this course.
Cheers,
Banly
By 刘文昊•
Sep 15, 2015
It is the best MOOC I have studied. I'd like to learn another MOOC of them.
By 闫佳瑾•
Nov 18, 2016
It's really helpful for me to construct my learning about medical lessons!
By Haini W•
Feb 3, 2018
very essential for every medical student!!
By 懷 顥•
Sep 29, 2019
Best physiology course I 've ever joined
By 罗碧杨•
Aug 14, 2015
非常棒的一门课，老师讲得很清晰，非常明了易懂，学这门课受益很大！！
By Yuyuan Z•
Sep 2, 2015
the teachers are pretty!
By 杨楠•
Aug 14, 2017
非常感谢各位老师和做这个视频的人，受益良多。
By 郭俊霞•
Sep 4, 2016
条理性很好，知识点很清楚，收获很多。
By yuanjingwang•
Nov 26, 2015
emma jakoi 课讲得太好了
By Xiang Z•
Dec 5, 2015
讲的挺好的，可以说是深入浅出。
By 张栀雨•
Nov 19, 2015
不错，但不知道能不能再生动点
By 高啟峰•
Jan 30, 2016
老師講的很好
By 箫音•
Aug 25, 2015
great
By 施成铭•
Apr 7, 2016
good
By Hung S•
Oct 5, 2015
Good
By 袁聿民•
Jul 10, 2021
This course is very useful and helps me learn more about physiology, but the only shortcoming is that the Chinese subtitles are only a little bit.
By 汪玉婷•
Feb 21, 2016
挺喜欢生理的，老师讲课比较清晰，但总体的构架性较国内弱一些。我刚刚上到第三周的内容，如若评论有不适宜之处请谅解。
By zac l•
May 21, 2018
汉化完成不到一半，多数视频无中文字幕，考题应该用英文，很多中文翻译词不达意。
By Isabella W•
Mar 21, 2022
Lesson 1 has English subtitle that I can use translator to help me to learn. However, it start to lesson 2, there has no english subtitles in the video which is hard to learn...so I plan to give up.
第1课有英文字幕，我可以用翻译来帮助我学习。 但是，从第2课开始，视频中没有英文字幕，很难学……所以我打算放弃。