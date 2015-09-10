Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for 人体生理学导论（中文版） by Duke University

4.8
stars
95 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

在本课程中，学生将学习认识和应用说明人体九个器官系统中整体人体机能（作为完整有机体）的基本概念。...
By Banly T C W

Sep 10, 2015

Great course but should have time to study because it requires intensive study for beginner or non science stream students. Anyway, thank you all lecturers in this course.

Cheers,

Banly

By 刘文昊

Sep 15, 2015

It is the best MOOC I have studied. I'd like to learn another MOOC of them.

By 闫佳瑾

Nov 18, 2016

It's really helpful for me to construct my learning about medical lessons!

By Haini W

Feb 3, 2018

very essential for every medical student!!

By 懷 顥

Sep 29, 2019

Best physiology course I 've ever joined

By 罗碧杨

Aug 14, 2015

非常棒的一门课，老师讲得很清晰，非常明了易懂，学这门课受益很大！！

By Yuyuan Z

Sep 2, 2015

the teachers are pretty!

By 杨楠

Aug 14, 2017

非常感谢各位老师和做这个视频的人，受益良多。

By 郭俊霞

Sep 4, 2016

条理性很好，知识点很清楚，收获很多。

By yuanjingwang

Nov 26, 2015

emma jakoi 课讲得太好了

By Xiang Z

Dec 5, 2015

讲的挺好的，可以说是深入浅出。

By 张栀雨

Nov 19, 2015

不错，但不知道能不能再生动点

By 高啟峰

Jan 30, 2016

老師講的很好

By 箫音

Aug 25, 2015

great

By 施成铭

Apr 7, 2016

good

By Hung S

Oct 5, 2015

Good

By 袁聿民

Jul 10, 2021

This course is very useful and helps me learn more about physiology, but the only shortcoming is that the Chinese subtitles are only a little bit.

By 汪玉婷

Feb 21, 2016

挺喜欢生理的，老师讲课比较清晰，但总体的构架性较国内弱一些。我刚刚上到第三周的内容，如若评论有不适宜之处请谅解。

By zac l

May 21, 2018

汉化完成不到一半，多数视频无中文字幕，考题应该用英文，很多中文翻译词不达意。

By Isabella W

Mar 21, 2022

Lesson 1 has English subtitle that I can use translator to help me to learn. However, it start to lesson 2, there has no english subtitles in the video which is hard to learn...so I plan to give up.

第1课有英文字幕，我可以用翻译来帮助我学习。 但是，从第2课开始，视频中没有英文字幕，很难学……所以我打算放弃。

