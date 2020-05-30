Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Get Skilled: Introduction to Individual Skills Management (Project-Centered Course) by The State University of New York

About the Course

Do you want to gain a competitive edge on the job market? Would you like to improve the way that you organize, manage, and present your skills to succeed in a competency-based, competitive job selection? Have you prepared to compete for jobs in the age of AI-powered recruiting? This project-centered course* is designed for working professionals who want to direct their skill-building activities towards creating powerful, evidence-based, data-driven, and externally-verified job applications. When you complete the course, you’ll be able to objectively measure your level of skills acquisition against your desired job’s requirements and the likely competition. You’ll learn how to use experiential methods and tools, such as simulations, benchmarking, competency dashboards, and skills assessment to operationalize and quantify your skills. You will know how to realistically estimate your likely score in the competitive job selection; you will also find out how much of each skill you need to develop to stand out and beat the competition. In addition to improving your job applications, the course will teach you how to increase the effectiveness of your ongoing professional development by monitoring the level of skills acquisition. The course will provide you with tangible outcomes for immediate use. We’ll show you how to use a simple, powerful computer program to organize and manage your skills inventory. Your completed project will focus on your desired job and will include three components: 1) a Skillset Summary Checklist; 2) a Selection Criteria Statement; and 3) a Professional Development Plan. Upon completion of the course, you will be able to use the results of the project to strengthen your next job application (or promotion request). You’ll be able to use the same technique to direct your skill-building activities and continuously monitor their effectiveness. What is required: In the course, we’ll provide videos, readings, and learning activities. There is an optional course companion book available for purchase on Amazon.com. To download the course software, “J.A.F.A.R, Skills Manager Pro (TM)”, you will need to access the course companion website at https://www.skillsmanager.pro. The software is a copyrighted Excel spreadsheet template; for course participants, it is provided free of charge (for personal, non-commercial use only). To use the software, you will need to have a basic level of proficiency and a licensed copy of MS Excel. *About Project-Centered Courses: Project-centered courses are designed to help you complete a personally meaningful real-world project, with your instructor and a community of like-minded supportive learners with similar goals providing guidance and suggestions along the way. By actively applying new concepts as you learn, you’ll master the course content more efficiently; you’ll also get a head start on using the skills you gain to make positive changes in your life and career. When you complete the course, you’ll have a finished project that you’ll be proud to use and share....

Top reviews

GP

Dec 2, 2020

The techniques taught in this course for skills management are very useful for personal and career development in this day and age. Thank you SUNY and Coursera. I have learned a lot from this course.

ST

May 28, 2021

This is an eye opening course to objectively evaluate my skills and see if I'm ready for a promotion/new job. It's also helped me to create a career plan in improving my skills.

By Lacey D

May 30, 2020

Exceptionally frustrating.

The main tool used for the course, JAFAR, only works if your computer has Excel. If you try and open it with any other spreadsheet software, the macros don't work, leaving the spreadsheet useless.

Also, when taking the quizzes at the end of each week, you can only pass with a 90% grade, and are only allowed 3 attempts every 8 hours, but NO FEEDBACK is shown to tell you what questions you got wrong! How are you supposed to go back and focus on the areas where improvement is needed, when the program doesn't tell you what questions you got wrong?

Finally, by the end of week 3 and after reviewing week 4, I've not learned anything of value regarding how to determine where my skill gaps are, or how to go about building valued skills in REAL WORLD settings. Everything is anecdotal. I am not one to drop out of anything, but this course was a maddening waste of time.

It should be noted that this course is heavily focused on the American job market. If you don't live in the US, you're not likely to be able to apply anything in the course practically.

I wasted my one free course on this one. If you paid for it, I highly recommend getting a refund, and spending your money on a practical course that will teach you something.

By Md Z R H

Apr 22, 2020

This was the worst course that I did on Coursera. After submitting the quiz answers, I was unable to identify which are correct or wrong, because everything was hidden. I didn't like the overall course content as well.

By Aamna J

Feb 25, 2020

the feedback of quiz should mention which question was done wrong. how a student is supposed to know where he/she made mistake? if the course is all about grades then what is the purpose of quiz?

By Aur F

May 12, 2020

Since the beginning, they ask to buy there book (publicity for them) ... after they gave a template that works only on Microsoft Excel. It doesn't work on any other software (google sheet, open-source software) making impossible to fulfill the exercise... I'm currently doing a lot of MOOC, this one is probably the worst...

By punitkumar p

May 5, 2020

I liked this course very much very good for improving skills and creating a record of your skills and to know the weakest and strongest part of your skills

By lim s q

May 22, 2020

the quiz itself can't be completed after many attempts. There is no feedback what makes the answer incorrect. Thus, I am going to forgo this course for now.

By Diego E H G

Jul 19, 2020

It presents a model called JAFAR, which helps to analyze the skills required for a job, find benchmarks to measure proficiency on those skills, recollect evidence, assessed them and obtaining a score. The model was encapsulated in a Excel spreadsheet with macros, that generate a summary of the data gathered.

I think the most valuable thing about this course is the model itself and the methodology followed for establish a concrete analysis of skills. The goal of this analysis is to help as a compass for career growth.

By Jhon J A

May 1, 2020

it is a good course and very knowledgeable about your specific skills need to enhance.

By Giri P N

May 26, 2020

Best course so far to understand and improve personal skill development

By Nanthadech S

May 11, 2020

This course is very very utilizational for someone who want to develop performance by using JAFAR Model for overview your competency in current job and how to enhance in skillset for job/promotion in the future. It's very useful for direction your career path also.

Thank you so much for the best course sir and I will bring all knowledge for make me feel self-confident and get /success in my career path sir. Thanks again and I love this course sir.

By Paul M R J

May 9, 2020

Very informative course and very essential for professionals like me.

Thank you Coursera and The State University of New York.

By REVIVE

Apr 27, 2020

So conductive course to build up confidence level high on the arrival of job market..

By Sehresh M

Jun 28, 2020

Very informative course and very essential for professionals like me.

By Karim U A

May 17, 2020

No feedback on questions

By Gemma P

Dec 3, 2020

The techniques taught in this course for skills management are very useful for personal and career development in this day and age. Thank you SUNY and Coursera. I have learned a lot from this course.

By Georgia

Oct 5, 2020

It is a very interesting course that additionally introduces you to one of the most useful programs I have ever come across. I strongly recommend.

By Mohamed S

Jul 6, 2020

I enjoyed every bit of this course, and learn a lot during the course.

By Eesh V

Jul 13, 2020

The course was very informative and explained the basics of ISM

By Gerson B

May 16, 2020

Very valuable knowledge they share through this course, thanks.

By Haris S

Jul 29, 2020

It's a great course! The J.A.F.A.R tool is amazing ...

By Brahim G

Jun 3, 2020

one of the greatest courses i have learned ever, thnks

By Muzamil A

Apr 13, 2020

Great Course and Tutor and very informative.

By Jannelle M F

May 30, 2020

The course is very useful and effective.

By Alisha M

May 26, 2020

They are only trying to sell a product.

By Rin T

Sep 8, 2020

It's a practical course for me as I found it can be potentially aiding my transition into workplace after graduating from the school, helping me to keep relevant experiences and achievements on record, and in addition provides new approach to me when preparing for applications and interviews. Thank you!

