Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sourcing Analytics by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
About the Course
It is easy to spend money, but hard to get the value.
From 2007 to 2010, Apple made $27 billion from iPhone with a profit of $15.6 billion. Apple could not achieve this success without its global sourcing strategy. However, one of Apple’s key suppliers, Samsung Electronics, became a competitor and used its cost advantage to over-take Apple in the global market. Meanwhile, many new suppliers and products are emerging constantly. To continue the success, Apple must explore the global markets to identify and select new suppliers that are capable, inexpensive and financially robust. The question is, how to do it right for this year?
What Apple experienced is typical in practice, as a company may have thousands of suppliers, and numerous new suppliers and products / services emerge constantly and globally, which requires a frequent adjustment of the supply base.
In this course, you will learn sourcing analytics which applies data analytics and business intelligence to supplier development and management. Specifically, you will learn market intelligence, bargain power analysis, and supplier analysis, to identify and select suppliers with the objective of getting more value with less spend....