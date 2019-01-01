Learner Reviews & Feedback for Splunk Knowledge Manager 102 by Splunk Inc.
About the Course
In this course, you will learn how fields are extracted and how to create regex and delimited field extractions. You will upload and define lookups, create automatic lookups, and use advanced lookup options. You will learn about datasets, designing data models, and using the Pivot editor. You’ll improve search performance by creating efficient base searches, accelerating reports and data models, and how to use the tstats command....