M
May 8, 2020
I absolutely love this course. It's engaging and the facilitators are amazing. I have learned a lot from this course. It has deepened my interest in epidemiology. I will recommend it to anyone.
ST
Apr 11, 2020
Truly amazing experience ... i refer this course to the beginners in Epidemiology (PH) .. all study designs have been elobarately explained but in a very simplistic and understandable manner.
By Kaleab D•
Nov 1, 2020
I can not thank enough the lecturer for his superb explanation of this concepts. I want to pursue on research feild and this was enlightening and inspiring.
By Chioma T E C•
May 30, 2019
I think I'm in love... with Epidemiology. With each subsequent course, my thirst to understand epidemiology deepens. Thank you for this opportunity
By Fernando R U G•
May 17, 2019
Excellent course with all the basic concepts relevant to epidemiological study designs.
By Juan A R R•
May 13, 2019
Actually this course is very important for those professionals who work in Epidemiology, and in research, as I mentioned earlier in this course, delve into each of the types of studies designs in epidemiology, its approach and its diverse uses in our daily work. research. Allowing me to have more solid tools in my knowledge to be able to identify in a timely manner the different variables in the different types of study designs in epidemiology. Very grateful to Dr. Filippos Filippidis and his collaborators.
By Kazibwe A•
Jun 18, 2019
I am grateful to the entire team that put this course together. I have been introduced to new concepts such as nested case-control and case cohort studies; that I shall apply in designing more cost effective studies. I have also gained a deeper understanding of how things could go wrong in the implementation of a randomised controlled trial potentially leading to wrong conclusions. Thank you team.
By Roxanne M•
Dec 25, 2019
Really enjoyed this course. I was looking for a refresher on epidemiological methods, particularly when some methods are better placed (or worse off) to answer given research questions. The course does a great job defining the different epidemiological methods and exemplifying their use including affiliated statistical measures, strengths, and limitations. Thank you!
By Deusdenir d S M•
Sep 2, 2019
Wonderful! The didactics is very well done, congratulations to the responsible team. Even with developing statistical skills, understanding of program content is very effective.
For those who are interested but do not have prior knowledge, the sequential suggestion of the three courses should be followed to improve achievement.
By ezgi t•
Apr 24, 2020
Basic and clear; great quality videos, teachers are very descriptive, and they gave a holistic summary of the study designs. This course would be great for a beginner, or just a short reminder for someone who is away from the area for a long time. To be noted, systematic reviews and meta-analyses are not included.
By Ana A•
Dec 18, 2019
Great way to refresh your knowledge on epidemiological study designs, loved the quizzes, videos are done very well and all study designs are explained. I loved it and enjoy the course, I would definitely recommend to anyone who wants to learn more about epi study designs or just to use it as a refresher course.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 16, 2021
This course provided me with a better conceptual grasp of the popular study designs implemented in both clinical and public health research. I highly recommend taking the initial course in the Coursera Specialization where it belongs (Measuring Disease in Epidemiology) before diving into the material.
By DIMITRA T•
Nov 13, 2020
The course is very interesting!! Describing the different characteristics of each study design, helps us to comprehend the advantages and disadvantages of each study type and thereby to choose the most suitable study design for our investigation.
By Teppei I•
Sep 13, 2020
The course taught me over all the study design. Now I have a clear picture of how to detect the cause and association of diseases and exposure. Also diagram and description of each studies are very helpful to understand what we are doing.
By Orakwelu C H•
Sep 28, 2020
I am so grateful to coursera, Imperial College London and Mama Initiatives for this wonderful opportunity. This is a good foundation for me as i prepare for a possible graduate programme in Public hHealth. Thank you.
By Priyanka K•
Jun 20, 2020
the course was really helpful, explained about various study designs in a simple manner. Also, with quiz in the end of each week, helped not just to assess the understanding but also to test the knowledge gained.
By Mundih N N•
May 9, 2020
By S J•
Apr 12, 2020
By Rebecca, I•
Dec 15, 2020
Great introduction to the different study designs in epidemiology. Really strengthened my understanding of public health interventions and measurements.
By Tommy G•
Jun 22, 2020
Excellent course for those who want to gain basic knowledge of epidemiologic study designs (clinical trials, randomized control trials, etc).
By Jose L V V•
Nov 21, 2019
The course is impressive for the great content it has within it, explained 100% in everything related to the types of epidemiological study.
By Jaime D V B•
Aug 18, 2020
I am totally sure that what I learned in this course will give me the bases to enter a postgraduate degree in epidemiology in my country
By Roxana P•
Jan 17, 2021
Very useful and straightforward course for whoever wants to understand and going further compare the different types of study designs.
By Diana C•
Jul 4, 2020
Great course, I understood the concepts clearly through the examples, the overview material and the exercises on the tests. Thanks.
By Michelle W•
Jan 17, 2022
Great synopsis of study designs. Excellent lectures & the readings and quizzes are thoughtful and contribute to learning.
By Diego S•
May 1, 2020
Many of my doubts about the difference between studies in epidemiology have been cleared up. Thank you!
By Aira S H V•
Nov 2, 2020
Awesome lecture. Very clear and the quizzes can really measure how much you learned. I loved it!