By Nicolas R•
Aug 8, 2020
It helped me a great deal to have the book and use the mCRL2 tool extensively. The assignments are very tricky to the point of being frustrating; however, with perseverance, the success made me really feel good about learning this material. I suppose that the tricky quizzes are necessary to emphasize the point that modeling processes is fundamentally a tricky business. So in this regard, this course delivers a valuable experience. Since the book was published, the mCRL2 syntax has changed -- the rename operator is litterally "rename({a->b}, process)", not "comm({a->b}, process)" as described in the book.
By Emmanuel D•
Dec 5, 2017
Interesting course about model checking, but maybe it would be helpful to have more examples and sometimes more detailed explanations about some concepts.