By Bernhard P•
Mar 20, 2020
French - why would you give it an English title if it's not in English?
By Gaspard M d L V•
Apr 10, 2018
Great course, great teachers and a lot of good content. Clearly defines the challenges in creating a technological start up and how to overcome them. Just would have focused the quizzes a bit more on theoretical content, involving some mathematics, economics or accounting for example.
By Louis P•
May 4, 2019
Excellent ! MOOC à faire si tu entreprends !
On apprend grace au partage d'expérience d'anciens élèves entrepreneurs !
Les cours sont bien organisés et on y expose l'essentiel.
Merci pour ce cours qui m'a aiguillé dans mon parcours d'innovation
By Maksym P•
Mar 12, 2020
Great content but each quiz focuses too much on non-essential and irrelevant stuff like "what his company did", "what he felt it meant" etc.
By Ahmed N•
Nov 1, 2018
It would have been better to be in English!
By Daniel d S G•
Oct 21, 2016
Excellent content undermined by technical problems. The non-multiple-choice assignment (which involves analyzing a business plan) is particularly annoying. It requires uploading of screenshots but there is no "upload" feature is available. The assignment must be graded by "peers" -- which means, if you happen to take this course at a time when no one else is taking it, you're out of luck.
Re: content, I would discourage you from taking this course if you don't speak fluent French. Indeed, you even need to understand how the French sometimes mis-translate into English, because some words in the answers to the multiple-choice quizzes don't exist in any English dictionary -- you will only understand them if you can guess what French term inspired the bad translation. The pace of lecture-hall-style discourse in the videos is such that subtitles will not save you if you don't understand French.
These technical and minor content issues are unfortunate, because the core content i s really quite good.
By Jorge A R•
May 7, 2020
Content is ok. Most of the videos and stories from the founders are also very interesting. However, the structure of the course, the way that the academic material is laid out, and the lack of bilbiography iis not the best.
By Marco A•
Aug 8, 2017
great learnings about tech start ups, very entrepreneurial. had some reserves about the assignment which is graded by peers who are sometimes not objective (someone rated me top grade (3) on one answer and someone else 1
By Maurizio V•
Aug 20, 2018
This course could be improved under several aspects.
1. Some of the contents are more "academical" than "practical", making the course not particularly adapted for aspiring entrepreneurs.
2. The assignments are poor and there is no interaction with the teachers whatsoever even if you have paid for obtaining a certification for the course.
3. Despite the description, the course is almost entirely in French language with only English subtitles.
4. There are several other courses about creating and developing startups that are better than this one, with more practical and direct application (and mostly for free!).
By Jérôme V•
Sep 28, 2017
missing follow-up from organizers ; exercise too based on copy pasting from content / laborious for smartphone type of course online
By Chloë Z•
Oct 15, 2017
Very confusing course, half in English, half in French. Wouldn't necessarily recommend unless your French is superb.
By Aman C•
Apr 19, 2021
Having non-English instructors made it slow and uninteresting.
By Adrian K•
Jan 27, 2021
It is not in English, reading the whole course is not the best form of study, even books are better.
By TUSHAR V S•
Apr 21, 2020
VIDEO ARE NOT IN ENGLISH.
By Antoine A•
Dec 3, 2016
Well structured and complete overview on a very exciting topic make this MOOC really enjoyable and interesting to attend. The speakers are of high quality, coming from all the types of activity involved in start up ecosystem (even though quite all HEC or X graduates :)) and with very clear speeches.
I highly recommend.
By Marco G•
Mar 16, 2021
Interesting topics and their in-depth analyses are very useful to the learner. The courses touched on a number of subjects to provide a wide overview of the startup environment at an early stage. I recommend.
By Jean-Pierre N•
Aug 24, 2021
Excellent cours qui me permet de commencer un pivot professionnel.
By Harry L•
Apr 24, 2017
Thank you very much! This course is so useful to me!
By Alexis S•
Aug 29, 2019
Great learning experience!
By Vincenzo L•
Nov 12, 2019
Focused and interesting!
By Quentin F•
Apr 15, 2021
Very good course
By Mukharbek O•
May 20, 2016
Useful course!
By Kaio M R•
Oct 27, 2017
Ótimo curso.
By Stéphane T•
Oct 6, 2016
Great course
By Yves-Marie Q•
Apr 24, 2020
Excellent