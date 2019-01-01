Chevron Left
Back to Tencent Cloud Solutions Architect Professional

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Tencent Cloud Solutions Architect Professional by Tencent Cloud

About the Course

This course equips learners with knowledge in cloud architecture design at the professional level and prepares them to take the Tencent Cloud Solutions Architect Professional examination. After completing this course, learners will be able to design and develop complex business systems and cloud native applications, implement cloud native transformation based on the characteristics of the business, and apply agile development, DevOps, containers, artificial intelligence, and packaged business capabilities in their respective organizations....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder