Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Fundamental of Data-Driven Investment by Sungkyunkwan University
About the Course
In this course, the instructor will discuss the fundamental analysis of investment using R programming. The course will cover investment analysis topics, but at the same time, make you practice it using R programming. This course's focus is to train you to do the elemental analysis for investment management that you might need to do in your job every day.
Additionally, the study note to do using Python programming will be provided.
The course is designed with the assumption that most students already have a little bit of knowledge in financial economics. Students are expected to have heard about stocks and bonds and balance sheets, earnings, etc., and know the introductory statistics level, such as mean, median, distribution, regression, etc.
The instructor will explain the detail of R programming for beginners. It will be an excellent course for you to improve your programming skills. If you are very good at R programming, it will provide you an excellent opportunity to practice again with finance and investment examples.
Professor Youngju Nielsen creates the course with the assistants of Keonwoo Lim and Jeeun Yuen.
===========================================================================================
Coursera Course recommendations before this course for those who are not familiar with basic R programming:
<Getting Started with R>
https://www.coursera.org/projects/getting-started-with-r
<Introduction to Business Analytics with R>
https://www.coursera.org/learn/business-analytics-r
<Statistics with Python >
https://www.coursera.org/specializations/statistics-with-python...
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for The Fundamental of Data-Driven Investment
By RENATO V M S
•
May 22, 2021
Great course and amazing teacher !!!
I consider it not easy at all for beginners, like me, but very challenging and interesting.
By Dhruv U
•
Jun 28, 2021
Best Course to get acquainted with data analytics in Finance.