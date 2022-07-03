Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Social Dimensions of Antimicrobial Resistance by University of Amsterdam
About the Course
Sonar-Global is a collaborative work to mobilize social sciences against infectious threats. It is a sustainable international network to strengthen the active participation of the social sciences in the prevention and response to infectious threats, including those posed by antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and vaccine hesitancy.
The Sonar-Global's Social Dimensions of Antimicrobial Resistance MOOC is an independent course for non-social scientists who want to know more about the social dimensions of AMR. Furthermore, the course is also the basis for the OPERATE-SOC AMR curriculum, which is a curriculum developed for trainers who need to provide interdisciplinary training about the social dimensions of antimicrobial resistance to non-social scientists.
The training objectives of this MOOC are:
• To provide a guided introduction to the social dimensions of AMR
• To learn about the relevance of social science perspectives and approaches in the study of AMR
• To get introduced to the need for interdisciplinary collaboration with social scientists when working on AMR
• To serve as a basis for the Sonar-Global OPERATE-SOC curriculum
For more information, please visit the website: www.sonar-global.eu