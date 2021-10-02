Learner Reviews & Feedback for Visualizing Data in the Tidyverse by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
Data visualization is a critical part of any data science project. Once data have been imported and wrangled into place, visualizing your data can help you get a handle on what’s going on in the data set. Similarly, once you’ve completed your analysis and are ready to present your findings, data visualizations are a highly effective way to communicate your results to others. In this course we will cover what data visualization is and define some of the basic types of data visualizations.
In this course you will learn about the ggplot2 R package, a powerful set of tools for making stunning data graphics that has become the industry standard. You will learn about different types of plots, how to construct effect plots, and what makes for a successful or unsuccessful visualization.
In this specialization we assume familiarity with the R programming language. If you are not yet familiar with R, we suggest you first complete R Programming before returning to complete this course....
