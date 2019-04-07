Chevron Left
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5632, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. This course presents in-depth discussion and analysis of metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs) and bipolar junction transistors (BJTs) including the equilibrium characteristics, modes of operation, switching and current amplifying behaviors. At the end of this course learners will be able to: 1. Understand and analyze metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) device 2. Understand and analyze MOS field effect transistor (MOSFET) 3. Understand and analyze bipolar junction transistor (BJT)...
By keshav s

Apr 7, 2019

The course is good, but the assignments are very difficult. I had to spend hours on 1 ques. And none of the answers match, I don't know why. No answers in which powers are involved gets corrected. Due to these problems I was not able to complete my course. After spending so much time on this course, I am not getting any certificate though I have learned a lot from the videos.

By CHANDRA S K

Jul 3, 2020

I learned a lot , being it my first core subject and professor Wounjhang Park

explanations were flawless and the short tutorial's were amazing , short yet

informative and someone like me who's new to this topic understood the basics

pretty easily.

THAN-YOU , TO COURSERA & AND A RESPECTED BOW TO PROFESSOR Wounjhang Park.

By Sujoy M

Jul 11, 2020

This last course of the specialization is good

By EGAM, A F (

Jul 8, 2020

Very satisfying

By Veerasamy B

Sep 29, 2021

exellent

By DE G A J (

Mar 26, 2020

so good

By James D C

Jul 1, 2020

Had a tough time understanding the diagrams, I can't visualize it properly

By Sweekrithi N

Mar 25, 2021

More derivation based and less concept based course.

By Manmeet K K

May 27, 2020

The quiz especially week 3 will give you nightmares. Do not enroll if you are not in the field

By Zihan G

Oct 17, 2019

Homework does not have adequate hints or explaination.

By DANAO, D P (

Mar 30, 2020

Can't verify school ID sent. The course is intruding privacy like breaking into driver's license or passport

