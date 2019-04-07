By keshav s•
Apr 7, 2019
The course is good, but the assignments are very difficult. I had to spend hours on 1 ques. And none of the answers match, I don't know why. No answers in which powers are involved gets corrected. Due to these problems I was not able to complete my course. After spending so much time on this course, I am not getting any certificate though I have learned a lot from the videos.
By CHANDRA S K•
Jul 3, 2020
I learned a lot , being it my first core subject and professor Wounjhang Park
explanations were flawless and the short tutorial's were amazing , short yet
informative and someone like me who's new to this topic understood the basics
pretty easily.
THAN-YOU , TO COURSERA & AND A RESPECTED BOW TO PROFESSOR Wounjhang Park.
By Sujoy M•
Jul 11, 2020
This last course of the specialization is good
By EGAM, A F (•
Jul 8, 2020
Very satisfying
By Veerasamy B•
Sep 29, 2021
exellent
By DE G A J (•
Mar 26, 2020
so good
By James D C•
Jul 1, 2020
Had a tough time understanding the diagrams, I can't visualize it properly
By Sweekrithi N•
Mar 25, 2021
More derivation based and less concept based course.
By Manmeet K K•
May 27, 2020
The quiz especially week 3 will give you nightmares. Do not enroll if you are not in the field
By Zihan G•
Oct 17, 2019
Homework does not have adequate hints or explaination.
By DANAO, D P (•
Mar 30, 2020
Can't verify school ID sent. The course is intruding privacy like breaking into driver's license or passport