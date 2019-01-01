Learner Reviews & Feedback for Translating Research to Communities by University of Michigan
About the Course
Health research must positively impact the lives of the general population, so the public must receive and interpret research findings in a meaningful way. That is why translating research discoveries into practice is an important phase of the translational research spectrum.
In this course, you’ll gain an introduction to the concepts of population health research and the ethical use of data science to drive advances in human health. Specifically, you’ll learn about the computational models used in population health research, the function of community partners in conducting translational research and disseminating findings, as well as the role of population health during health crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, Opioid crisis, and the Flint, Michigan, USA water crisis.
This is the fourth of five courses in the “Translational Science” series....