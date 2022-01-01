Learner Reviews & Feedback for Understanding Technology and Data by Accenture
About the Course
Welcome to the course Understanding Technology and Data.
This course is designed to provide a foundation on how technology and data are applied in everyday life and will help you learn to succeed in a digital work environment. By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Recognize the evolution of electronic devices
- Identify new technologies in different industries
- Understand technologies such as Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain etc.
- Recognize what digitalization is and how it affects daily life
- Understand the basics of computer including its different parts, security features, and working with computers
- Define coding
- Identify the key features of JavaScript
- Identify the key features of Python
- Recognize how to interpret data
This course is divided into four modules: Understanding Technology, Technology at Work, Exploring Coding, and Discovering Data.
Module one, Understanding Technology, explores the basics of technology and its evolution, and sheds light on the trajectory of technological development. You will learn about digital technologies and their growing application in different industries. You will also learn how automation is not only benefitting the workplace but is growing in significance at home. Cloud, blockchain, and artificial intelligence are trending technologies that you will explore in this module. Module two, Technology at Work, will continue to build your digital literacy. You will learn the basics of computers and the Internet, and how they are used in the workplace. You will be introduced to techniques for working more efficiently and communicating virtually, including some handy tips for using email. You will also learn how to secure your data. In module three, Exploring Coding, you will be introduced to the world of coding and some key programming languages, such as JavaScript and Python. You will learn about different career options in programming, such as web development, app development, and software development.
Module four, Discovering Data, will help you understand ways to collect and interpret data, and how it is deployed to make critical decisions. You will learn about different techniques for data interpretation and how to use unique Excel functions to work with data more easily.
This is a basic course, intended for the learners who want to get an overview on how technology and data are applied in everyday life, the basics of computer, the technologies related to coding, and data interpretation. No specific prior experience with technology and data is required for taking this course....