Unsupervised Algorithms in Machine Learning by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
One of the most useful areas in machine learning is discovering hidden patterns from unlabeled data. Add the fundamentals of this in-demand skill to your Data Science toolkit. In this course, we will learn selected unsupervised learning methods for dimensionality reduction, clustering, and learning latent features. We will also focus on real-world applications such as recommender systems with hands-on examples of product recommendation algorithms.
Prior coding or scripting knowledge is required. We will be utilizing Python extensively throughout the course. College-level math skills, including Calculus and Linear Algebra, are needed. It is recommended, but not required, to take the first course in the specialization, Introduction to Machine Learning: Supervised Learning.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder.
Course logo image by Ryan Wallace on Unsplash....