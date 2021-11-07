Learner Reviews & Feedback for Value-Based Care: Organizational Competencies by University of Houston
COURSE 5 of 7. This course is designed to introduce you to the changes an organization will need to make to succeed in value-based care and payment. In previous courses in this specialization, you were introduced to the Accountable Care Learning Collaborative (ACLC). One of the models you will explore is the ACLC’s Accountable Care Atlas model. This model, along with additional information from the Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network (HCP-LAN), will help you begin to understand the challenges and rewards of transitioning to value-based care. In Module 2, you will explore those concepts through the lenses of three types of healthcare organizations, tying those examples back to types of value-based contracts. You will also explore strategies to address some of the challenges in the journey to value-based care. In the summative assignment, you will demonstrate your knowledge by envisioning that you have been invited to speak as part of a roundtable discussion on the challenges of transitioning to value-based care and payment. You will develop an outline of talking points in which you will share why VBC is valuable, the challenges and strategies that might address them, and where you see opportunities for progress in the transition to value-based care.
CME Accreditation
The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) has approved this course for Continuing Medical Education Prescribed Credits. Visit the FAQs for important information regarding 1) Term of approval and 2) Accreditation and Credit Designation statements....
Top reviews
By Kerry W
•
Nov 7, 2021
Fantastic content. Please equalize the volume levels for lessons throughout the specialization. I had to constantly re-adjust the volume for low volume lessons, then got blasted by decibels when the next lesson immediately after that was already recorded at a high volume. Had to play this game of "volume cat and mouse" throughout the specialization and it detracted from some of my learning enjoyment. Thank you!
By Deleted A
•
Apr 8, 2021
Love the short videos, reading materials, great course!