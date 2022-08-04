Learner Reviews & Feedback for Value Creation and Building Enduring Relationships by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
The most effective leaders in complex technical organizations are successful leading the performance of large-scale technical endeavors. These leaders have generally established a network of professional relationships, supporting them throughout their career. This third Leading Technical Organizations course, "Value Creation and Building Enduring Relationships", explores techniques for building relationships that have a multiplicative impact on business success. The course provides insight into how authentic leadership yields employee engagement that is critical to strategizing, planning and performing large scale technical endeavors.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder....