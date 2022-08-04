Chevron Left
In this course, you’ll move outside of the platform and begin working with integrations like web frameworks, tools and asynchronous programming techniques. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to: -Demonstrate a working knowledge of how Swift applications communicate over the web -Apply asynchronous programming techniques using Swift -Utilize a variety of methods to take advantage of the Core Data package in a Swift application -Add connections from an app to other languages to provide access to custom built web APIs and database management systems through both the Django REST framework and Swift You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software: -Swift database features and tools -Web communication technologies such as HTTP -SQL CRUD operations -Programming languages like JSON, Python and Django -Database web developer tools such as CloudKit, RxSwift and Swift libraries -Core data -Fetching...
