本課程對象為對中國文化有興趣的同學。 課程目的為通過四個不同特色的主題，討論中國文化的四個主要面向。每個主題選取兩篇經典文本作為核心閱讀，並與延伸閱讀做互文探討，以新角度解讀經典文本的意義，展現中國文化的複雜性、多元性。文本難度與大學一年級國文程度相當。...
By Sherry L

Mar 20, 2017

The lecturer picked the most famous authors from Han dynasty to Minguo. His broad knowledge on both eastern and western literature guided the students to explore the similarities and difference between the two cultures, also led the students to understand the essence behind the selected literature.

By 王若寒

Feb 2, 2017

感谢李教授的引领，该课程选材很具特色，作业也很能帮人融会贯通。短短五周的课程，让我对中国古典文化有了初步的了解。期待后续课程。

By clyria

Mar 3, 2017

很好的课程，无论是李教授的讲解，还是和同学的作业互评，都令人受益良多。感谢！

By 茉茉

Apr 9, 2017

课程很好！李老师从不同的角度对文本和作者进行诠释。学习了！

By WANGYUSONG

Jul 7, 2017

老教授讲的很好，普通话好，课程好，中文大学还是很好滴！

By chrisbie

Jul 21, 2017

作为非文学专业人士，这个课程给我很多启发，非常感谢。

By Dongxu L

Dec 3, 2016

可以不在马列主义，毛泽东思想的框框下学习国学很好

By 黄粱一渡喜迁莺

Jul 21, 2017

受益匪浅，谢谢各位老师。

By 林菁

Jun 5, 2017

引人入胜！

By Bee_r

Feb 20, 2017

导读嗯。老师指点大方向

