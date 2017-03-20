By Sherry L•
Mar 20, 2017
The lecturer picked the most famous authors from Han dynasty to Minguo. His broad knowledge on both eastern and western literature guided the students to explore the similarities and difference between the two cultures, also led the students to understand the essence behind the selected literature.
By 王若寒•
Feb 2, 2017
感谢李教授的引领，该课程选材很具特色，作业也很能帮人融会贯通。短短五周的课程，让我对中国古典文化有了初步的了解。期待后续课程。
By clyria•
Mar 3, 2017
很好的课程，无论是李教授的讲解，还是和同学的作业互评，都令人受益良多。感谢！
By 茉茉•
Apr 9, 2017
课程很好！李老师从不同的角度对文本和作者进行诠释。学习了！
By WANGYUSONG•
Jul 7, 2017
老教授讲的很好，普通话好，课程好，中文大学还是很好滴！
By chrisbie•
Jul 21, 2017
作为非文学专业人士，这个课程给我很多启发，非常感谢。
By Dongxu L•
Dec 3, 2016
可以不在马列主义，毛泽东思想的框框下学习国学很好
By 黄粱一渡喜迁莺•
Jul 21, 2017
受益匪浅，谢谢各位老师。
By 林菁•
Jun 5, 2017
引人入胜！
By Bee_r•
Feb 20, 2017
导读嗯。老师指点大方向