Learn the fundamental building blocks for solid-state photonic devices. It starts from the quantum theory of solids and fundamentals of semiconductor devices and on to cover advanced photonic devices such as solid-state lighting, semiconductor lasers, photodetectors, and energy conversion devices.

6-12 months

The certificate is 9 credits and can be completed in approximately in 6-12 months, depending on chosen course load per session.

100% online

No application required. Some background knowledge required.

Earn degree credit upon completion

Upon completion of the Semiconductor Photonics Graduate Certificate, you can earn 9 credits toward the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.

Program description

The credits earned from the Semiconductor Photonics Graduate Certificate can count toward the Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.

Required background

Undergraduate courses in physics, calculus, multivariable calculus, differential equations, modern physics/waves, electromagnetism, quantum mechanics or quantum physics, statistical mechanics, or thermal physics/semiconductor physics.

An Interview With the Professor

Discover how photonics and semiconductors are impacting everything from transportation to healthcare and learn how you can start preparing for a career in electrical engineering.

Boulder-Professor

Skills you will gain

  • System design
  • Low dimensional structures
  • Semiconductor design
  • Semiconductor analysis
  • Carrier dynamics
  • Carrier statistics
  • Display Technologies (LIDAR, microscopy, and more)
  • Energy band structures
  • Zemax
  • OpticStudio
  • Solid-state photonics
  • Energy conversion

Overview

While 20th-century technology was defined by the growth of electronics, the 21st century belongs to photonics which encompasses technologies for lighting, energy conversion, displays, imaging, communications, manufacturing, and medicine.

Graduates of the Semiconductor Photonics Graduate Certificate will command skills in design, fabrication, and laboratory practice to place them at the forefront of these industries and many more not yet invented. This certificate imparts rigorous knowledge of fundamental building blocks for solid-state photonic devices. It starts from the quantum theory of solids and fundamentals of semiconductor devices and on to cover advanced photonic devices such as solid-state lighting, semiconductor lasers, photodetectors, and energy conversion devices.

In this program, you will:

  • Learn how different wavelengths propagate through systems, then move on to aberrations that appear with high angle, non-paraxial systems and how to correct those problems.
  • Use mathematical tools like Zemax and OpticStudio to analyze high-performance systems.
  • Understand the energy band structures and their significance in the electric properties of solids.
  • Design a semiconductor light-emitting diode and analyze its efficiency and semiconductor laser.
  • Understand and analyze the metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) device, MOS field-effect transistors (MOSFET), and more.
  • Select a display technology for a given application (LIDAR, imaging, microscopy, etc.).
  • Choose suitable semiconductor materials for light-emitting devices
  • Design a system around the limitations of a given display technology (i.e. addressing).
  • Use nanophotonic effects (low dimensional structures) to engineer lasers.

  • Analyze the carrier statistics, carrier dynamics, and the resulting conduction properties of semiconductors.

9 required courses

Course 1 of 9

Course 2 of 9

Course 3 of 9

Course 4 of 9

Course 5 of 9

Course 6 of 9

Course 7 of 9

Course 8 of 9

Course 9 of 9

This certificate stacks directly into the full Master of Science in Electrical Engineering (MS-EE) from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Gain foundational knowledge and applied skills as well as learn the latest technological developments in embedded systems, power electronics, photonics, and more. With performance-based admission, no application is required to get started. Once you start taking courses you can continue to build and stack credentials with pay-as-you-go tuition.

*Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of individual academic institutions. Completion of a certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

Upon completion, and if you are subsequently admitted, you may apply the 9 credits earned from your Semiconductor Photonics Graduate Certificate toward the Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Colorado Boulder.

