Overview
While 20th-century technology was defined by the growth of electronics, the 21st century belongs to photonics which encompasses technologies for lighting, energy conversion, displays, imaging, communications, manufacturing, and medicine.
Graduates of the Semiconductor Photonics Graduate Certificate will command skills in design, fabrication, and laboratory practice to place them at the forefront of these industries and many more not yet invented. This certificate imparts rigorous knowledge of fundamental building blocks for solid-state photonic devices. It starts from the quantum theory of solids and fundamentals of semiconductor devices and on to cover advanced photonic devices such as solid-state lighting, semiconductor lasers, photodetectors, and energy conversion devices.
In this program, you will:
- Learn how different wavelengths propagate through systems, then move on to aberrations that appear with high angle, non-paraxial systems and how to correct those problems.
- Use mathematical tools like Zemax and OpticStudio to analyze high-performance systems.
- Understand the energy band structures and their significance in the electric properties of solids.
- Design a semiconductor light-emitting diode and analyze its efficiency and semiconductor laser.
- Understand and analyze the metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) device, MOS field-effect transistors (MOSFET), and more.
- Select a display technology for a given application (LIDAR, imaging, microscopy, etc.).
- Choose suitable semiconductor materials for light-emitting devices
- Design a system around the limitations of a given display technology (i.e. addressing).
- Use nanophotonic effects (low dimensional structures) to engineer lasers.
Analyze the carrier statistics, carrier dynamics, and the resulting conduction properties of semiconductors.