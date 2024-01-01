Cosmetic Formulation Science
Introduction to Cosmetic and Skincare Science
Cosmetic Product Development
Quality Control and Regulatory in Cosmetic Science
OLAY is a worldwide leader in skin care and dermatologist recommended brand that has been trusted by women for over seventy years. OLAY maintains a deep understanding of women’s changing needs and offers products backed by superior science to meet them. OLAY recognizes the importance of gender equality in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), which is why OLAY is committed to #FacetheSTEMGap by helping to double the number of women in STEM and triple the number of women of color in STEM by 2030. OLAY has developed the Cosmetic Science Specialization to help anyone and everyone who have a passion for skincare to develop their expertise.
