Pohang University of Science and Technology Logo

Pohang University of Science and Technology

POSTECH opened its doors in 1986 as the first research-oriented university in Korea to educate the brightest minds in the country and lead the transition of Korea’s higher education from dissemination to creation of knowledge. Since its establishment 30 years ago, POSTECH has taken on numerous challenges and innovations to revolutionize the culture of and raise the bar for scientific research in Korea. As such, the past three decades represent the proud history of POSTECH, which has marked a meaningful milestone in the community of higher education and science/engineering in Korea and has since grown into one of the top universities in Asia. Now, POSTECH is poised to take another leap forward over the next three decades: driven by the open and fearless spirit to tackle the unknown, it will serve as a flagship university that proposes a new role for value creation in society. We at POSTECH will continue to dedicate ourselves to our mission—providing the finest education and fostering talented youth into leaders equipped with a comprehensive and essential skill set for the future. Also, we will further build upon the research excellence POSTECH has achieved thus far to make direct contributions not only in expanding boundaries of scientific knowledge but also in leading the socio-economic progress of the country and region. The founding tenets of POSTECH aims to serve the nation and humanity through education, research, and industry-academic cooperation. Going forward, we will spare no efforts to open a new path of value creation through continuously ensuring “devoted education,” “outstanding research,” and “robust job and business creation” and to develop into a top global university that proudly represents Korea.

Courses and Specializations

Im, Gyeong Soon

Im, Gyeong Soon

Professor
Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
James Won-Ki HONG

James Won-Ki HONG

Professor, Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering Dean, Graduate School of Information Technology Pohang University of Science and Technology Republic of Korea
Computer Science
Kang, Youn-Bae

Kang, Youn-Bae

Professor
Graduate Institute of Ferrous Technology
Kim, Nack Joon

Kim, Nack Joon

Professor
Graduate Institute of Ferrous Technology
Kim, Kang-Tae

Kim, Kang-Tae

Professor
Department of Mathematics
Kim, Sung-Joon

Kim, Sung-Joon

Professor
Graduate Institute ofFerrous Technology
LEE, Chunghyoung

LEE, Chunghyoung

Professor
Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
Suh, Dong Woo

Suh, Dong Woo

Associate Professor
Graduate Institute ofFerrous Technology
YOUM, Young-il

YOUM, Young-il

Professor
Head of Pohang Research Institute of AI, Robort, Science and Technology
www.postech.ac.kr
`` https://www.youtube.com/user/postechvision2020
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder