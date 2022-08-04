اختبار الوحدة: ابني اختبارات الوحدة في React.js
بناء Testing -Suite محترفة
بناء اختبار الوحدة لكل عنصر ثابت و متغير في المشروع
تحديث الTesting-Suite لتلائم التعديلات في المشروع
بناء Testing -Suite محترفة
بناء اختبار الوحدة لكل عنصر ثابت و متغير في المشروع
تحديث الTesting-Suite لتلائم التعديلات في المشروع
في نهاية المشروع ده ، هتكون قادر تحدد testing suite الخاصة بك و تبنى unit testing cases لكل جزء من مشروعك باستخدام React.js . من خلال تحديد unit test case ، هتقدر تقلل من وقت التطوير وإعادة البناء. بالاضافة لكده ، سيتم زيادة جودة مشروعك بشكل فعال. خلال المشروع ده , هنمشى مع بعض خطوة بخطوة عشان نختبر جميع مكونات صفحة الweb ، بدءًا من المكونات المصممة والوظيفية. المشروع الإرشادي ده مخصص للأشخاص ذوي الخبرة المتوسطة في تصميم ال(web web design) وتطوير الواجهة الأمامية(front-end development). الأشخاص اللي عندهم رغبة في معرفة كيفية تحسين جودة المنتج ، وفحص أداء كل وحدة ومنع المشاكل المحتملة مسبقًا. اختبارات الوحدة عملية بتخلى إعادة بناء الcode أكثر أمانًا وسهولة من خلال وضع الاختبارات في مكانها الصحيح للتأكد من إعادة البناء دون مشاكل أو انقطاع
HTML and CSS
JavaScript
Typescript
React (Web Framework)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
ليه unit testing و الفرق بينه و بين Manual testing
اختبار صفحه المعاملات
اختبار تصرف العناصر المتغيرة
اختبار صفحة الدخول
اختبار قيم معينه للعناصر و التأكد منها بعد call الfunctions
عمل refactor للunit test case
Refactor ال Test-suite بعد تعديل صفحة ال Terms and conditions
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.