AutoML avec AutoKeras - Classification d'images
AutoML automatisation de la création de modèles de Machine Learning
Evaluation d'un modèle AutoKeras
Sauvegarde et restoration d'un modèle AutoKeras
Dans ce projet guidé, vous créerez des modèles de Deep Learning (Apprentissage profond) automatisés facilement en utilisant AutoKeras une bibliothèque basée sur Keras et Tensorflow. L'optimisation des hyper-paramètres et l’une des tâches les plus chronophages lors de la création de modèles de Machine Learning. Avec AutoML cela est automatisé, ce qui résulte en un gain de temps considérable pour les ingénieurs en Machine Learning. Cela permet aussi à n'importe qui ayant des connaissances basiques de rapidement créer un modèle de Machine Learning Cette compétence est déterminante pour accroître votre productivité et la qualité de vos modèles de machine learning. Ce cours est destiné aux ingénieurs en Machine Learning, au Data Scientists et tous les curieux désireux augmenter leur productivité.
Deep Learning
automl
Tensorflow
AutoKeras
Classification d'Images
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction à l’AutoML
Préparation des données
Création du modèle AutoML
Entrainement du modèle Fashion MNIST
Évaluation du modèle
Sauvegarde et restauration du modèle
