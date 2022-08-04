بناء المواقع باستخدام ReactJS: ابني موقعك الأول
هتقدر تبني موقع باستخدام ReactJS من الصفر
هتتعلم React Hooks وهتعرف ازاي تبني Custom Components ممكن تعيد استخدامها
هتعرف تعمل API Calls وتعرف توصل لمعلومات من مواقع خارجية
هتقدر تبني موقع باستخدام ReactJS من الصفر
هتتعلم React Hooks وهتعرف ازاي تبني Custom Components ممكن تعيد استخدامها
هتعرف تعمل API Calls وتعرف توصل لمعلومات من مواقع خارجية
في نهاية المشروع دا تقدر تبنى موقع بالكامل لتحويل العملات باستخدام React.js و المبادئ الاساسية فيه زي ال Hooks و ال Custom Components وال Event Handling والAPI Calls وال Styling، وفي خلال المشروع هنشتغل مع بعض خطوة بخطوة عشان نبني كل العناصر المطلوبة في الموقع و هنشرح كل حاجة بالتفصيل واحنا بنبني الموقع. و من أهم المهارات اللي هنتعلمها في نهاية المشروع إعادة استخدام ال components وازاي ننده API من مواقع خارجية وكمان هنقدر نعمل اي تصميم للموقع باستخدام اساسيات ال styling. المشروع دا مخصص للمبرمجين اللي عندهم خبرة متوسطة في عمل المواقع ومهتمين يتعلموا طريقة احترافية اكتر وبيعرفوا يكتبوا HTML و CSS و Javascript وهدف دا انكوا تتعلموا ازاي تعملوا أول موقع ب React.js اللي هيفتحلك فرص شغل ف مجال ال frontend لان React JS من اكتر ال frameworks المطلوبة في سوق العمل.
Front-End Web Development
React (Web Framework)
Full-Stack Web Development
Web Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
بناء أول موقع وتجربة بعض التصاميم
بناء Custom Components واستخدام Import و export
ايه هو ال useState وازاي تستخدمه
تطبيق عملي على كل اللي فات
ازاي تتعامل مع ال event handling
تعليم API Calls
تطبيق على كل المهمات
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.