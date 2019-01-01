Business Model Canvas للشركات الناشئه
تعلم عمل نموذج الاعمال لفكرة شركة ناشئه
تعلم كيفية حشاب مصاريف الاهلاك الشهريه الخاضه بالشركه
تعلم كيفية حساب القيمة التموليه الخاصة بفكرة الشركة الناشئة
في نهاية هذا المشروع سوف تكون قادرا على انشاء business model canvas او BMC لفكرة شركتك الناشئه . بالاضافه لذلك هتقدر تحسب حجم التمويل ال شركتك الناشئة محتاجه ليه وكمان مصاريف الاستهلاك الخاصه بالاصول بتاعة شركتك. و خلال المشروع هتتعلم مهارات اساسيه بال google sheets هتساعدنا في الدراسة الماليه ال هنعملها. المشروع دة للمبتدئين في مجال ريادة الاعمال خاصة الناس ال معندهاش خلفية علمية ليها علاقه بادراة الاعمال. المشروع ده بيديك مقدمه بسيطة عن كيفية تطوير فكرة شركتك الناشئه باستخدام اداة ال BMC. كمان المشروع ده بيعلمك بعض من اساسيات ال Google sheets , ازاي تحسب حجم الاستشمار ال فكرتك محتاجه ليه و كمان ازاي تحسب تكاليف الاستهلاك الخاصة بالشركة بتاعتك. ملاحظة: تعمل هذه الدورة التدريبية بشكل أفضل للمتعلمين المقيمين في منطقة أمريكا الشمالية. نعمل حاليًا على توفير نفس التجربة في مناطق أخرى.
Business
Google Sheets
BMC
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
بنهاية المهمة 1, هتقدر تفهم فكرة اداة ال business model canvas و تنشئ اول نموذج عشان تملئه باستخدام canavnizer
بنهاية المهمة 2, هتقدر تنتهي من ملئ اول مكونات من ال BMC
بنهاية المهمة 3, هتقدر تنتهي من ملئ بقية مكونات ال BMC و تكون خلصت عمل أول واحد ليك
بنهاية المهمة 4, هتقدر تستخدم google sheets و هتقدر تكون عمليات الحسابية عليه و ترسم رسوم بيانية باستخدامه
بنهاية المهمة 5, هتقدر تحسب تكاليف الاستهلاك بناء على الأصول الخاصة بشركتك و تنشأ جدول لحساب التكلفة الاستثمارية والمالية الخاصة
