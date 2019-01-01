بناء نموذج تعلم الآلة باستخدام Power BI
ستكون خبير بكيفية عمل نموذج تعلم الآلة لاستخدامها في اي مجال باستخدام Power BIPower BI
ستكون خبير بكيفية عمل نموذج تعلم الآلة لاستخدامها في اي مجال باستخدام Power BIPower BI
بنهاية هذا المشروع ، ستكون خبير بكيفية عمل نموذج تعلم الآلة لاستخدامها في اي مجال باستخدام Power BI Power BI هو تطبيق من Microsoft يتميز بالاحترافية في تحليل البيانات وعرضها وايضا لانشاء نموذج تعلم الآلة من خلال العمل على منصة Automated ML في Power BI، وخلال هذا المشروع ستتعلم كيفية انشاء تعلم الآلة نموذج التي تفيد في الاجابة على الاسئلة الخاصة بالعمل وايضا عمل تنبؤات وتوصيات وبالتالي المساعدة في اتخاذ القرار. هذا المشروع مخصص للأشخاص المهتمين بمجال تحليل البيانات وال تعلم الآلة باستخدام Power BI ، ولذلك فان هذا المشروع ليس للمبتدئين، فطبعا المعرفة الأساسية بتعلم الآلة مهمة جدا للاستفادة من هذا المشروع مثل ما هو ال تعلم الآلة وانواعه والخوارزميات المختلفة المستخدمة وأيضا خطوات بناء النموذج.
Data Model
Machine Learning
power bi
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
انشاء حساب Power BI
انشاء Workspace والتعامل مع Power Query
خطوات بناء نموذج تعلم الآلة
خطوات تطبيق النموذج على الDataflow
التطبيق العملي
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.