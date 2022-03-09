Calcul de données en SQL
Effectuer des calculs mathématiques
Utiliser les fonctions d’agrégations SQL
grouper plusieurs résultats avec GROUP BY
Dans ce projet guidé d'une heure, vous apprendrez à faire une requête SQL pour calculer les données, et aussi à les grouper et calculer les données d’un groupe des enregistrements. À la fin de ce projet, nous aurons appris à créer et exploiter les requêtes de recherche avec les fonctions d'agrégations et les clauses GROUP BY et HAVING dans SQL.
Data Science
Database (DBMS)
Data Analysis
Data Structure
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Effectuer des calculs mathématiques
les fonctions d’agrégations SQL
La clause GROUP BY
Utilisation les fonctions d’agrégations avec GROUP BY
La clause HAVING
