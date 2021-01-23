استخدام كانفا لتصميم مجموعة العلامة التجارية
تعرّف على الخدمات المتاحة على منصة كانفا
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء تصميم لمجموعة العلامة التجارية
تعلّم كيفية استخدام كانفا لتسويق الأعمال
تتعرف عزيزي المتعلّم/الطالب في هذه الدورة التدريبية على كيفيّة إنشاء دليل العلامة التجاريّة، وذلك عبر إنشاء مجموعة من الأدوات التسويقية الجاهزة للعمل، ستتمكن من دمج العديد من الوسائط من أجل إنشاء استراتيجيّة التسويق الخاصّة بك، تشمل هذه الدورة التدريبيّة إرشادات خطوة بخطوة لإنشاء نمط يمكنك من الوصول إليه بسرعة، وإنشاء قوالب ومجلدات خاصة تنظّم المشروع و تختصّ بالعلامة التجاريّة. بعد الانتهاء من هذه الدورة، ستتمكن من إنشاء مجموعة متكاملة جاهزة للطباعة أو النشر.
أهميّة إنشاء مجموعة العلامة التجاريّة
إنشاء دليل العلامة التجاريّة
تصميم شعار بسيط للعلامة التجاريّة
تصميم بطاقة عمل خاصّة بالعلامة التجاريّة
استخدام القوالب المعدّة سابقًا في التصميم
