Connectez vos outils avec Slack
create a slack account, slack workplace, and create diffrent channels
Learn diffrent functions of slack, and how to connect your tools on Slack
create a slack account, slack workplace, and create diffrent channels
Learn diffrent functions of slack, and how to connect your tools on Slack
À la fin de ce projet, Vous allez apprendre à manipuler efficacement Slack en tant que plate-forme et à utiliser ses différentes fonctionnalités avec vos coéquipiers. Ainsi, vous allez apprendre à créer votre propre lieu de travail où vous pourrez communiquer avec les membres de votre équipe et partager tous vos fichiers et document. En fait, Slack est une plateforme de communication collaborative propriétaire ainsi qu'un logiciel de gestion de projets créé par Stewart Butterfield, Eric Costell, Cal Henderson et Serguei Mourachov en août 2013. L’importance du Slack et non pas une autre plate-forme de communication revient au faîte de rendre le travail des entreprises plus simple, plus agréable et plus productif. Slack est une plateforme de travail collaborative qui permet de rassembler les personnes, les informations pertinentes et les outils nécessaires à la réalisation de vos projets. Vous apprendrez d’abord comment créer un lieu de travail pour votre entreprise ou votre équipe ensuite nous allons découvrir l’interface Slack ainsi que toutes ses fonctionnalités. Enfin nous allons découvrir comment connectez les outils sur Slack.
Business Communication
Team Management
Slack
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Qu'est-ce que le slack
Créer un compte slack
Installation de Slack
L'interface Slack
Fonctionnalités du Slack
Facultatif: tâche d'entraînement
Connectez vos outils avec slack
Facultatif : tâche de synthèse
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.