Crea una infografía en Canva
Crea una infografía que podrá ser usada como plantilla para futuras infografías .
Crea una infografía que podrá ser usada como plantilla para futuras infografías .
Al final de este proyecto usted creará una infografía usando Canva. Usted colectará información y objetivos para crear una infografía en Canva. Luego aprenderá paso a paso a crear una Infografía en Canva. Al completar este proyecto, usted podrá incorporar un esquema de colores, gráficos y otros elementos de diseño. Su infografía podrá ser usada como plantilla para futuras infografías y será relevante tanto para personas en el campo de comercialización, como para personas en el campo empresarial. En este proyecto usaremos la versión gratis de Canva. Nota: Este curso es de mayor utilidad para estudiantes que residen en la región de América del Norte. Actualmente, estamos trabajando para proporcionar la misma experiencia en otras regiones.
grafíca
Marketing
Graphic Design
infografía
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una cuenta de Canva y navegue la barra de herramientas de Canva.
Navegue el espacio de trabajo en Canva.
Crea una infografía desde cero con Canva.
Diseñe gráficos, proyecciones y análisis en Canva.
Comparta y descargue su infografía en Canva.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.