Creating a Personal Site with Gatsby
26 ratings
1,672 already enrolled
Learn about the project structure of a Gatsby Project
Learn how to create and style layout templates for pages on our website
Learn how to publish our site on Netlify
26 ratings
1,672 already enrolled
Learn about the project structure of a Gatsby Project
Learn how to create and style layout templates for pages on our website
Learn how to publish our site on Netlify
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a personal website with Gatsby. You will: 1. Learn about the project structure of a Gatsby Project 2. Learn how to create and style layout templates for pages on our website 3. Learn how to publish our site on Netlify This guided project is for anyone who has a basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, and intermediate Javascript. If you want to publish your site for free on Github you should also have a Github account. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Github
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
React
Gatsby
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Setting Up Your Gatsby Environment
Learn the Basics of React
Create webpage templates from React Components
Add some Styles to your Website
Publish your Site
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.