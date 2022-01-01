Datenanalyse mit deskriptiver Statistik in R
Deskriptive Statistiken eines Datensatzes in R berechnen, um diesen zu beschreiben
Automatisierte, statistische Zusammenfassungen eines Datensatzes erstellen
Deskriptive Statistiken eines Datensatzes in R berechnen, um diesen zu beschreiben
Automatisierte, statistische Zusammenfassungen eines Datensatzes erstellen
In diesem Projekt wirst du lernen, wie du aus beliebigen Datensätzen deskriptive Statistiken berechnest. Deskriptive Statistiken sind Kennzahlen, die du explizit aus dem Datensatz berechnen kannst (im Gegensatz zu induktiver Statistik, bei der du den vollen Datensatz nicht kennst und deshalb Hypothesentests ausführst, um Kennzahlen zu schätzen). Im Anschluss wirst du lernen, wie du automatisiert einen statistischen Report für beliebige Datensätze erstellst, der dir tabellarisch berichtet, wie viele Werte fehlen, wo die Mittelwerte liegen, und so weiter. Dieser Report ist meistens der erste Schritt, einen Datensatz zu verstehen und deine nächsten Datenanalyse-Schritte zu planen. Am Ende dieses Projekts wirst du in der Lage sein, jeden dir unbekannten Datensatz mit deskriptiver Statistik zu analysieren und einen Datenreport automatisiert zu erstellen.
Deskriptive Statistik
R Programmierung
Datenqualität
Statistik
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Einen Datensatz in RStudio einlesen und ansehen
Häufigkeitsmetriken berechnen
Lageparameter berechnen
Übung: Durchschnittlicher Verbrauch (optional)
Streuungsmaße berechnen
Automatisierte, statistische Datenzusammenfassungen erstellen
Capstone Task (optional)
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.