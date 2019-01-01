Einstieg in die Raeumliche Datenanalyse mit GeoDa
Am Ende dieses Projekts wirst du mit ein paar Grundlagen der räumlichen Datenanalyse in GeoDa vertraut sein. Zum Beispiel wirst du lernen, wo du die Software und kostenlose Datensätze finden kannst. Außerdem erhältst du eine Einführung in die Software und lernst, wie man mehrere Daten-Layer in eine Karte einfügt. Die räumliche Datenanalyse hat über die letzten Jahrzehnte stets an Bedeutung zugenommen. Die Anfänge sind oft auf John Snow’s Karten, welche die Cholera Epidemie im 18. Jahrhundert veranschaulichen, zurückzuführen. Heutzutage wird die räumliche Datenanalyse in vielen verschiedenen Aufgabenfeldern verwendet, wie zum Beispiel für die Planung von Städten und Infrastruktur, um Verbrechen zu visualisieren und für das Notfallmanagement. In 2003 haben Dr. Luc Anselin und sein Team an der University of Chicago GeoDa entwickelt, um eine kostenlose Software zur Verfügung zu stellen, die hilft die altmodischen Stecknadelkarten zu digitalisieren.
Spatial Analysis
Data Analysis
Geographic Information System (GIS)
GeoDa
Mache dich mit der GeoDa Webseite vertraut und lade die Software herunter
Finde kostenlose Datensätze für die Arbeit in GeoDa und lade diese herunter
Importiere Daten in GeoDa und lerne das Shapefile Format kennen
Greife auf die tabellarischen Daten in GeoDa zu und lerne unterschiedlichen Arten von räumlichen Daten kennen
Erstelle eine Karte in GeoDa, die mehrere Daten-Layer beinhaltet
