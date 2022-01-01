Erste Schritte mit R
Grundzüge der Programmiersprache R kennen lernen
Datentypen checken und Vektoren, Listen und Data Frames filtern
externe Daten in R einlesen
Grundzüge der Programmiersprache R kennen lernen
Datentypen checken und Vektoren, Listen und Data Frames filtern
externe Daten in R einlesen
In diesem zweistündigen Projekt wirst du die Basics der Programmiersprache R kennen lernen. Darüberhinaus wirst du deine ersten Schritte mit R für Data Analysis gehen. Du wirst die Programmierumgebung RStudio benutzen und Datentypen und Datenstrukturen in R unterscheiden und benutzen lernen. Außerdem wirst du Daten, die in externen CSV- und XLSX-Dateien gespeichert sind, in RStudion einlesen und filtern. R ist eine anfängerfreundliche Programmiersprache, die ursprünglich in der Biologie, Psychologie und Statistik weit verbreitet war und heute neben Python der de-facto Standard in Data Analytics, Data Science und Machine Learning ist. Dieser Kurs richtet sich an Lernende, die daran interessiert sind, mit R zu programmieren. Es gibt keine harten Voraussetzungen!
R Programmierung
Datenstrukturen
Programmierung
Datenanalyse
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Was ist R, wofür wird es benutzt und wie kann ich damit rechnen?
Datentypen in R
Datenstrukturen in R: Vektoren & Listen
Übung: Vektoren und Listen (optional)
Datenstrukturen in R: Data Frames
Externe Daten einlesen
Capstone Task (optional)
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.