Generando un Data Lake House con Azure Synapse Analytics
Aprender los fundamentos de Azure Synapse Analytics
Funcionalidades de Synapse Analytics con Data Factory y Power BI
Desarrollo de Data Lake House con Synapse Analytics
Aprender los fundamentos de Azure Synapse Analytics
Funcionalidades de Synapse Analytics con Data Factory y Power BI
Desarrollo de Data Lake House con Synapse Analytics
En este proyecto aprenderemos a generar un Data Lake House con Azure Synapse Analytics. Un Data Lake House es una arquitectura novedosa que engloba las ventajas de los Data Warehouse convencionales junto con las capacidades de Big Data y Data Lakes. Durante este curso aprenderemos todo lo relacionado con Synapse Analytics, desde la generación y configuración del entorno, hasta el desarrollo de ETL con Data Factory y la visualización de datos con Power BI. Además incorpora ejercicios y proyectos prácticos para aprender haciendo. Por todo ello, aprenderás a generar y aplicar una de las arquitecturas mas novedosas y mas potentes en el mundo del dato y del Big Data junto con Azure Synapse Analytics
Azure Synapse Analytics
Microsoft Azure
Data Lake
Apache Spark
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción al Data LakeHouse de Synapse
Fundamentos de Synapse Analytics
Serverless SQL Pools y Dedicated SQL Pools
Ingesta de datos desde un Blob Storage
Ingesta de datos desde un template
Ejercicio Práctico 1. Desarrollo de un Data LakeHouse
Consultas T-SQL al Data Lakehouse
Analítica avanzada en el Data Lakehouse
Ejercicio Práctico 2. Consultando el Data Lakehouse
Procesamiento de datos con Data Factory
Visualización de los datos del Data Lakehouse Con Power BI
Ejercicio práctico 3. Visualización con Power BI
Cumulative Challenge
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.