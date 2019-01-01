Generate an Invoice with LibreOffice Base
Describe the types of data needed to populate an invoice.
Use a LibreOffice Base query to retrieve and prepare invoice data.
Format and display an invoice using the LibreOffice Base Reporting tool.
Describe the types of data needed to populate an invoice.
Use a LibreOffice Base query to retrieve and prepare invoice data.
Format and display an invoice using the LibreOffice Base Reporting tool.
By the end of this project, you will have used a LibreOffice Base query to retrieve data from a database and used the query results to build an invoice with the LibreOffice Base reporting feature. An invoice is a typical document used by many organizations to bill customers for products or services. Creating the invoice is a two-step process: retrieve the data and display it as an invoice. While retrieving the correct data is an essential skill for a database application developer, arranging and presenting the data in a format that a user finds useful is just as important. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Invoicing
Data Retrieval
Query Writing
Report Building
Libreoffice
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Review the Sales database tables to become familiar with invoice-related contents while you explore the LibreOffice Base user interface.
Write a LibreOffice Base query that joins multiple tables to retrieve the data needed to populate an invoice.
Use the LibreOffice Base Report Wizard to create a tabular report that is populated by a query containing the data needed for an invoice.
Use the LibreOffice Base Report Design view to arrange the fields on an invoice so that the summary information is in the heading on each page and the order item information is in the detail section.
Alter properties in LibreOffice Base Report Design View to enhance a title, format date and currency fields, draw attention to the final amount due on the invoice, and display one invoice per page.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.