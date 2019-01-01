A Geometrical Approach to Genome Analysis: Skew & Z-Curve
Analyze complete genome using a geometrical method
Plot 2D- and 3D graphs in Python
Calculate, plot, and save complete genome profile
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to analyze a complete viral genome using geometrical methods (skews and Z-curve), 2D- and 3D-plotting in Python, and how to use some important Python libraries (like Tkinter, Matplotlib, and NumPy) helping you accomplish this. You will also learn about the genomes of some viruses including, Corona, SARS, HIV, Zika, Nidovirous, and rubella viruses.
3D
Personal Genomics
Python Programming
plotting
2D
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Getting Started with Geometrical Genome Analysis.
Task 2: Skew and Z-Curve definitions
Task 3: Locate the Data Files
Task 4: Genome cDNA to Orginal Viral RNA
Task 5: Skews and Z-Curve calculations
Task 6: 2D Plotting (Skews part 1 of 2)
Task 7: 2D Plotting (Skews part 2 of 2)
Task 8: Z-Curve 2D and 3D plotting
Task 9: Export results as PDF files.
