GitHub للمبرمجين باستخدام Git
تعمل Github Repository من الصفر
تعمل كل اساسيات Git على المشروع
في نهاية المشروع هتقدر تعمل Git Repository و تعمل source control للcode اللي في المشروع عن طريق GitHub . ميزة الـ source control لل code هو انه بيسمح لأكثر من شخص انه يشتغل على نفس المشروع من غير ما يحصل مشاكل او الشغل اللي اتكتب يغير او يمحي شغل ناس ثانية, فبالتالي بيكون في نظام في كتابة الcode لكل اللي في المشروع, git بيحافظ على كل الversions او النسخ للك code على مدار كل تغيير, بحيث لو حصل تغيير و حابب انك ترجع لأصل الcode بسهولة جدا ممكن تعمل كده. المشروع مستواه بدائي جدا و مبسط لاي شخص حابب انه يشتغل developer . مهم جدا git عن طريق github في سوق العمل علشان كل الشركات بتستخدمه لتنظيم الشغل على المشاريع. المشروع لاي حد عنده خلفية بسيطة جدا في الcode و حابب يتعرف على أفضل الطرق لتنظيم الشغل في عالم ال tech
Github
JavaScript
Terminal
GIT
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
الاستنساخ والتشعب
الفروع والالتزامات
اختياري: نشاط تدريبي
جلب وسحب ودمج التعارضات
تخزين السجلات وعرضها
التراجع عن الالتزامات وإنشاء المستودع
اختياري: كابستون
