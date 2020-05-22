Hide and Reveal Secret Rooms in Unity
Understand Unity's SceneManagement class to manage scene-loading.
Use Unity's features to design in-game secrets.
Create illusions using Colliders and Triggers.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to hide and reveal secret rooms in your game by setting up scenes, writing C# scripts and configuring GameObjects. Adding secrets to your game makes players want to explore the game-world more. When found, secret rooms are a reward unto themselves ... but throw in a treasure chest, too, hmm? This project covers loading and unloading scenes, setting trigger objects and writing C# code to enable and disable game components. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Scenes - Materials and Prefabs - Colliders and Triggers - UI Toolkit - Animation - Coding techniques for Scene-Management and Trigger Events This project makes use of the concepts discussed in Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity and Create Power-Ups and Obstacles with C# in Unity. These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Prepare a Secret Room with a Parent GameObject
Hide a Secret Room behind a Walk-Through Wall that Only the Player can Enter
Create a Soft Glow to Indicate the Special Nature of the Wall
Create a Console that Reveals a Secret Room from a Different Scene
Create a Secret Room High in the Sky!
