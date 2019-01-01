إنشاء مخطط التقارب في تطبيق كرييتلي
تعلّم كيفية إستخدام تطبيق كرييتلي
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء مخطط التقارب على تطبيق كرييتلي
تعلّم عن فوائد مخطط التقارب
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعرف على كيفية إنشاء مخطط التقارب الخاص بك باستخدام كرييتلي، وستتعرف على معنى مخطط التقارب. في نهاية هذه الدورة التدريبية، ستكون قادرًا على تجميع الأفكار وتنظيمها باستخدام مخططات التقارب. للقيام بذلك، ستكتسب خبرة عملية، وتنشئ أفكارًا من العصف الذهني الجماعي لزيادة الرؤى من خلال إنشاء مخطط لا متناهي في اللوحة الجدارية لمنصة التعاون المرئي عبر الإنترنت للعمل الجماعي.
Design
mobile design
Web Design
Affinity Diagram
Creately
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
التعرف على إنشاء مخطط التقارب وكيفية استخدامه
تحديد فوائد مخطط التقارب وكيفية استخدام كرييتلي
مراجعة الأدوات المتوفرة وتصميم مخطط التقارب
تجميع الأفكار وتنظيمها في مخطط التقارب
تصدير وحفظ نسخة من مخطط التقارب
