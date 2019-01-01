Java Primitive Types to Calculate Expenses
Use Arithmetic Operators to Calculate a Monthly House Payment.
Use a Scanner to assign values taken from User Input.
Create methods to calculate and return monthly house payments and grocery expenses.
Use Arithmetic Operators to Calculate a Monthly House Payment.
Use a Scanner to assign values taken from User Input.
Create methods to calculate and return monthly house payments and grocery expenses.
In this project you will create an application that calculates a monthly expense estimation using a calculated monthly house payment and grocery bills using Java. Java is an Object-Oriented language that contains many Classes but also contains what are called Primitive Data Types. These primitive data types are used to store numbers and characters in Java and have all the Arithmetic operations needed to perform various calculations. To get started with Java, it is important to know how to use these built in data types as they are found throughout the language. The primitive data types take up much less space than objects do and can make a program much more efficient when used properly. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Type
Algorithms
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Java
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create the Java Class and add the Public Static Void Main Method to Create the Application.
Initialize primitive variables of type long, int, byte, char, double, float and boolean.
Use Arithmetic Operators to Calculate a Monthly House Payment.
Use a Scanner to assign values taken from User Input.
Create methods to calculate and return monthly house payments and grocery expenses.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.